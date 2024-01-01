Realtime database

Runs anywhere See the Pen Hello Fireproof by Chris Anderson (@jchrisa) on CodePen. Quickly add live data to any app or page. Try free Open source

Works with your existing stack Local first All you need to write an app is your web browser.

Zero setup Easier to get started than any other database.

Data anywhere Connectors for AWS, Cloudflare, Netlify, and more.



























Deploy anywhere Fireproof is simple to sync via any backend. Open-source connectors make it easy to add Fireproof to any environment, including Cloudflare, AWS, Netlify, and more.



Coming soon — live data anywhere via Fireproof Cloud. Preview the dashboard:





Loved by developers Our passionate community contributes documentation, code, and camaraderie across the stack. Say hello in our Discord server or GitHub discussions, or read the contributor spotlights on our blog. Sunil Pai PartyKit creator, Cloudflare Fireproof looks like a game changer and I can't wait for the rest of the world to see it too.

Brad Anderson Founder, SpicyGolf Fireproof’s sync technology makes the server side super-cheap and trivial to use. Using PartyKit, Netlify, S3 or DynamoDB instead of fully running instances with database clusters to maintain and backup ‐ easy decision!

Logan Lentz Engineer, Lilypad Network Every time I use anything built by @FireproofStorage I appreciate how fun it is! Thank you @jchris for keeping fun in the house! Databases made easy 😃



#JavaScript

Daniel Sanchez Developer, Jump Trading Fireproof is an embedded database so it doesn't require the developer to step outside the tool box and add to the stack.

Dhruv Soni Contributor, Fireproof What intrigued me the most about Fireproof was the convenience and simplicity in its approach. I think Fireproof storage is all about its developer experience and people get the approach behind this straight away.